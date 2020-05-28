Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 28, 2020
China's internal affairs brook no foreign interference: Foreign Ministry

(Xinhua)    10:05, May 28, 2020

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Introducing national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is purely a matter of China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday, in response to U.S. leader's latest remarks on the legislation.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, and the central government is responsible for upholding national security, Zhao told a press briefing.

"To the wrong actions of outside forces in interfering in Hong Kong affairs, we will take necessary countermeasures to hit back," Zhao said.

