Chinese, BiH medical professionals share experiences on COVID-19

SARAJEVO, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Medical professionals and experts from China and Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) have held a video conference, sharing their experiences in combating COVID-19, the Chinese Embassy in BiH said Monday in a statement.

The Chinese participants were medical staff from Qilu Hospital of Shandong University in east China, who had been to Hubei Province, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

During the conference, Chinese experts shared their experiences on diagnostic and treatment methods, plasma therapy for critically-ill patients, ECMO therapy, monitoring asymptomatic patients, protecting medical staff and preventing imported cases, according to the statement.

Experts from the two sides also interacted with the audience online, offering advice on protection, boosting immunity and maintaining physical and mental health.

"The COVID-19 has been well controlled in BiH, and social order is gradually restored. However, some severe patients are still hospitalized," said Prof. Ranko Skrlbic, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Banja Luka, adding that China's achievements in the prevention and control of COVID-19 have also strengthened BiH's confidence in overcoming the epidemic.

So far, BiH has reported 2,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths.