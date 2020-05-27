China urges Canada to immediately release Meng Wanzhou

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tuesday urged Canada to immediately correct its mistake, release Meng Wanzhou and ensure her safe return to China.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when answering a reporter's question that a Canadian court is expected to release a decision Wednesday on the hearing of the Meng Wanzhou case.

"China's position on the Meng Wanzhou case is consistent and clear," said Zhao.

The United States and Canada abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily took compulsory measures against a Chinese citizen without cause, Zhao said. "This is a serious political incident that grossly violates the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen."

The Chinese government is steadfast in safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, Zhao said. "The Canadian side should immediately correct its mistake, release Meng and ensure her safe return to China at an early date, so as to avoid any continuous harm to China-Canada relations."