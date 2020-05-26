Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
China's central bank injects 10 bln yuan into market Tuesday

(Xinhua)    13:46, May 26, 2020

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank pumped cash into the banking system via reverse repos to maintain liquidity on Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China injected 10 billion yuan (about 1.40 billion U.S. dollars) into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 percent after skipping reverse repos for 37 consecutive working days.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system at a reasonably sufficient level, according to a statement on the website of the central bank.

No reverse repos matured Tuesday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China's central bank pledged in its first-quarter monetary policy report that it will step up counter-cyclical adjustments to support the real economy, make the prudent monetary policy more flexible and appropriate, and continue to deepen the reforms of the market-oriented interest rate and the yuan exchange rate formation system.

