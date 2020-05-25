Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
China's land port sees 1,100 China-Europe freight trains this year

(Xinhua)    13:58, May 25, 2020

HOHHOT, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Manzhouli, the largest land port on the China-Russia border, has seen 1,100 China-Europe freight trains so far this year, marking an 11 percent increase year on year, according to sources with China Railway.

There are currently 52 routes of China-Europe freight trains via the land port, which help promote the trade between 60 Chinese cities and 28 cities in 13 European countries including Germany, Poland and Belgium, according to China Railway's Manzhouli railway station.

The gradual resumption of work in China has witnessed more diverse goods transported through the train services, including daily necessities, electrical products, industrial machinery, metals, chemicals and food.

After the COVID-19 epidemic hit China, the Manzhouli port adopted flexible working methods to strengthen epidemic containment and reduce customs clearance time.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

