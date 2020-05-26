Shanghai port reports growth in soybean imports

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Customs said imported soybeans via China's Shanghai port has totaled 297,000 tonnes since the beginning of this year, up 54.5 percent from the same period last year.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shanghai port saw only 37,000 tonnes of imported soybeans in the first two months of this year, down 39.3 percent year on year.

As China's epidemic prevention and control efforts have shown positive results since March and an increasing number of enterprises have resumed work and production, soybean imports from March to May reached 260,000 tonnes, up 98.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

Brazil has become a new major source of imported soybeans, according to Shanghai Customs.