China to redouble efforts to ensure development: official

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China will still toughen measures to ensure economic growth facing the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Due to the uncertainties the epidemic brought to global economic and trade, China decided not to set a specific annual economic growth target for 2020, but still, full-out efforts shall be made to ensure the six priorities and the stability in six areas, said Ning Jizhe, deputy head of NDRC at a press conference.

The country will give priority to ensure steady employment, focusing on key groups such as college graduates, migrant workers and laborers from poverty-stricken areas, Ning said.

Meanwhile, Ning called for more efforts in poverty alleviation with employment, consumption, investment and work resumption of poverty relief projects. This year, the NDRC has allocated batches of funds for infrastructure construction to offer more job opportunities.

Domestic demand should further be expanded with structural reforms, consumption and investment while boosting urbanization with the goal of bringing 100 million rural residents to settle down in cities and towns, the official said.

The NDRC will continue to roll out preferential policies for 100 million market entities, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to help them resume work, according to Ning.