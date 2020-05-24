Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's consumption recovering, more measures underway: official

(Xinhua)    14:42, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's consumption is on recovery path and further measures are underway to boost consumption upgrading and optimize supplies, an official with the country's top economic planner said Sunday.

Earlier data showed China's retail sales of consumer goods went down 7.5 percent year-on-year in April, recovering from a drop of 15.8 percent in the previous month.

"The data showed the trend of expanding consumption scale and optimizing structure had not changed, and I believe the retail sales data will be better in May," Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

As part of efforts to spur consumption recovery, China will further push upgrading of auto consumption and encourage circulation of used cars, with tax support policies for purchases of new energy vehicles, according to Ning.

More efforts will be made to boost service consumption in areas including tourism and elderly care.

China will also quicken the pace to foster new types of consumption such as digital and information consumption and step up new infrastructure construction on 5G networks and data centers to support consumption growth in related areas, Ning said.

China will work to improve the consumption willingness and capabilities of domestic residents and support the recovery and development of consumer service sectors, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Friday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York