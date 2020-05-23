Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China tightens regulations on insurance salesmen, agents

(Xinhua)    14:28, May 23, 2020

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's insurance regulator has unveiled two guidelines to tighten regulations on sales personnel and agents in the insurance sector.

The measures, issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, specified requirements for the management of insurance companies' sales staff in terms of professional qualities, credit systems formation and punishment.

Requirements for insurance agents included shouldering management responsibility in all aspects, advancing overall management, enhancing regulation on recruitment and intensifying supervision.

The two guidelines aimed to shore up systemic weak links and boost regulatory efficiency, so as to facilitate the high-quality development of the insurance sector, an official with the commission said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York