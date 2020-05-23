BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile game sector continued to see robust growth in April, with the monthly revenue surging 24.4 percent year on year, an industrial report showed.

The revenue of the online game market reached nearly 16 billion yuan (about 2.26 billion U.S. dollars) in the last month, data from research institute CNG showed.

The growth, hitting an all-time monthly high for April, came despite a drop in users as the country's efforts in work resumption filtered through, signaling big market potential in the game sector, the report said.

Earlier data showed sales revenue in China's mobile games market came in at 151.37 billion yuan in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.