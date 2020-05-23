Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's mobile game market surges 24.4 pct in April

(Xinhua)    14:28, May 23, 2020

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile game sector continued to see robust growth in April, with the monthly revenue surging 24.4 percent year on year, an industrial report showed.

The revenue of the online game market reached nearly 16 billion yuan (about 2.26 billion U.S. dollars) in the last month, data from research institute CNG showed.

The growth, hitting an all-time monthly high for April, came despite a drop in users as the country's efforts in work resumption filtered through, signaling big market potential in the game sector, the report said.

Earlier data showed sales revenue in China's mobile games market came in at 151.37 billion yuan in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York