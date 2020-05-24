Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese banks' wealth management businesses remain stable

(Xinhua)    14:43, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese banks' wealth management businesses remained stable in recent years with a better product structure, according to the country's top banking regulator.

The balance of non-principal guaranteed wealth management products issued by banks and their subsidiaries amounted to 25.9 trillion yuan (about 3.65 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of April, according to a statement on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The commission had approved 19 banks to set up their wealth management subsidiaries by the end of last month. Twelve of them are already in operation, the statement said.

China has been encouraging lenders to separate their wealth management businesses as part of efforts to reduce debt and limit the sale of risky products.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York