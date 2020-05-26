TIANJIN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin Port imported a total of almost 2.02 million tonnes of soybeans from January to April this year, up 66.9 percent year on year, according to Tianjin Customs on Monday.

The imported soybeans will be used for oil pressing and feed processing. As domestic pig production and marketing have gradually returned to normal, the demand for feed has increased significantly, driving the rapid growth of soybean imports at Tianjin Port.

Imports of soybeans from the Americas amounted to almost 2.01 million tonnes, accounting for 99.4 percent of the total soybean imports at Tianjin Port.