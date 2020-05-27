China-Europe freight train delivers medical supplies to Serbia

BELGRADE, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train carrying hundreds of tons of medical equipment arrived in Serbia from China on Tuesday.

"The train delivered medical equipment to Belgrade today, which the Republic of Serbia bought from China for the fight against coronavirus," the Serbian government said in a press release.

"The cargo includes protective masks, protective suits, gloves, goggles, visors and other equipment," it said.

The train left Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on May 9, loaded with 294.42 tons of anti-epidemic supplies, China Railway previously told Xinhua.