Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China-Europe freight train delivers medical supplies to Serbia

(Xinhua)    10:27, May 27, 2020

BELGRADE, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train carrying hundreds of tons of medical equipment arrived in Serbia from China on Tuesday.

"The train delivered medical equipment to Belgrade today, which the Republic of Serbia bought from China for the fight against coronavirus," the Serbian government said in a press release.

"The cargo includes protective masks, protective suits, gloves, goggles, visors and other equipment," it said.

The train left Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, on May 9, loaded with 294.42 tons of anti-epidemic supplies, China Railway previously told Xinhua.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York