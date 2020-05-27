China-Africa ties continue growing at different circumstances: AU Commission deputy chairperson

ADDIS ABABA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The long-standing relations of China and Africa would continue further as Africa sees China a strategic partner that shares similar historical background and common interests with the continent, said the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Kwesi Quartey.

The deputy chairperson made the remarks on Tuesday during the handing over ceremony of China's donations of medical supplies to the AU, displaying its continued solidarity and support to the continent's battle against COVID-19.

Amid the spread of the coronavirus in Africa, the Chinese government and companies have been expressing their solidarity and support to Africans in the fight against the pandemic, by continually donating medical equipment and supplies that are badly needed on the continent.

Recalling that China and Africa had the experiences of foreign aggression and also share similar common goal of development, Quartey said China's peaceful rise is a good lesson to Africa and also to the rest of the world.

Reiterating that the building of AU headquarters is among the demonstrations of the relations forged between China and Africa, he has also commended China for its continued support, at different circumstances, to Africa, including this time of the pandemic.

"We would like to thank the government of China for this magnificent donation; by generous of them, ventilators, masks... But, really, really what binds us together is that China is an example; China has been able to pull billion of people out of poverty, has created an industrial and progressive society, has shown the world that it is just possible. As a result of that China has been an example to African and to the rest of the world. China's peaceful rise, it is a demonstration of what the proper orientation or leadership can achieve," said the deputy chairperson.

"For us in Africa, it gives us strategic options as a result of that this magnificent building shows that China has confidence in the future, long-term future of Africa that the relations continue to grow for the future," said Kwesi.

Speaking of the lessons that the world should take from the pandemic, Kwesi has underlined on the need to strengthen health systems and also have strengthened solidarity and cooperation among nations, countries, and continents among others, to deal with such crisis together.

"Pandemics will come, but together with the development of science and technology, development of social engineering... and recognition of each others' interest, strategic interests, together we have a world which is peaceful, which supports multilateralism, which respects the sovereign interest of each other," said Kwesi.

Speaking on his part, Liu Yuxi, head of Chinese Mission to the AU, said the Chinese would never forget that Africans have been with China as the country was hit hardest by and struggling with the virus, demonstrating the strong relations between the two sides.

In addition to the donation of medical supplies, Liu said China has been supporting African countries by sharing experiences and sending medical teams to Africa.

"We will never forget, when China was in the hardest time to fight the virus, Africa and African people gave the valuable support to us in that time. So, when the pandemic hit Africa, the Chinese government gives enormous support to Africa," he said, adding that "we shared experiences of fighting the virus, and the Chinese government sends medical teams and experts to help people in Africa to build the capacity against the pandemic."

He has also expressed his firm belief that China and Africa would further exert joint efforts and defeat the pandemic.