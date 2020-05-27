Chinese medical team in Sudan holds video exchange on COVID-19 control

KHARTOUM, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan held a video exchange with Sudanese medical staff on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The event was hosted by members of the Chinese medical team on Monday and attended by Amged Abdelmgeed, head of bilateral and multilateral relations of Sudan's ministry of health, and a number of Sudanese medical workers.

Chinese doctors exchanged experience on novel coronavirus hospital infection prevention and control, as well as patient isolation and transportation. The two sides also discussed practical problems in the epidemic prevention.

Abdelmgeed thanked the Chinese government, the Chinese embassy in Sudan and the Chinese medical team for their help and support during the epidemic.

He said Sudan is willing to learn from China's experience in epidemic prevention and control and hopes to win an early victory with China's support.

Guo Yadong, head of the 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan, said the exchange will deepen cooperation on epidemic prevention and control.

The medical team will always stand by the Sudanese people and contribute to Sudan's victory over the epidemic, he added.

A total of 3,976 confirmed cases, including 503 recoveries and 170 deaths, have been reported in Sudan so far.