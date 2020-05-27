Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese medical team in Sudan holds video exchange on COVID-19 control

(Xinhua)    10:14, May 27, 2020

KHARTOUM, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan held a video exchange with Sudanese medical staff on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The event was hosted by members of the Chinese medical team on Monday and attended by Amged Abdelmgeed, head of bilateral and multilateral relations of Sudan's ministry of health, and a number of Sudanese medical workers.

Chinese doctors exchanged experience on novel coronavirus hospital infection prevention and control, as well as patient isolation and transportation. The two sides also discussed practical problems in the epidemic prevention.

Abdelmgeed thanked the Chinese government, the Chinese embassy in Sudan and the Chinese medical team for their help and support during the epidemic.

He said Sudan is willing to learn from China's experience in epidemic prevention and control and hopes to win an early victory with China's support.

Guo Yadong, head of the 35th Chinese medical team in Sudan, said the exchange will deepen cooperation on epidemic prevention and control.

The medical team will always stand by the Sudanese people and contribute to Sudan's victory over the epidemic, he added.

A total of 3,976 confirmed cases, including 503 recoveries and 170 deaths, have been reported in Sudan so far.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York