Xi takes part in deliberation of Inner Mongolia delegation at annual legislative session

(Xinhua)    10:26, May 23, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Friday afternoon took part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.


