Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China acts with "openness, transparency, responsibility" in COVID-19 fight: Xi

(Xinhua)    09:10, May 19, 2020

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday China has all along acted with openness, transparency and responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a speech via video link Monday in Beijing at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly.

"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus and protected the life and health of our people," Xi said. "All along, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility."

"We have provided information to WHO and relevant countries in a most timely fashion. We have released the genome sequence at the earliest possible time," Xi noted.

"We have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation. We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need," Xi said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York