Xi sends letter congratulating on International Tea Day

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a letter expressing warm congratulations on a series of activities marking the first International Tea Day.

Xi stressed that the United Nation's decision to set up the International Tea Day showed the international community's recognition of and emphasis on the value of tea, and the move is of great significance to revitalizing the tea industry and carrying forward tea culture.

Noting that tea originated in China and became popular in the world, Xi said China, a major producer and consumer of tea, is willing to work with all sides to nurture the sustained and healthy development of the global tea industry, deepen cultural exchanges on tea, and allow more people to relish lives accompanied by tea.

Tea is one of the three major drinks in the world, produced in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide and enjoyed by over 2 billion people. In December 2019, the United Nations declared May 21 the International Tea Day, in order to commend the economic, social and cultural value of tea and foster the sustainable development of global agriculture.

During celebrations for this year's International Tea Day, China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will launch a series of promotional activities online in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the government of east China's Zhejiang Province.