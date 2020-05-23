China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 19,842 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in Heilongjiang had been tracked, and 442 people were still undergoing medical observation.

Heilongjiang had been cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases as the last patient was discharged from hospital after recovery on May 16. With the last asymptomatic case released from medical observation on Thursday, the province had also cleared all existing asymptomatic cases.

By Friday, the province had reported a total of 559 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported confirmed cases.