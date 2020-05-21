Retro trolley cars in Chengdu exhibit works with COVID-19 fight theme

The solicitation drive received seven artworks from medical workers who aided Hubei in its fight against COVID-19 and their families. (Photo/Courtesy of Chengdu Public Transport Group Co., Ltd.)

A number of retro trolley cars have recently been turned into mobile exhibition centers for artworks themed on the fight against COVID-19 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, Chinanews.com reported.

The works displayed in these trolley cars are all selected from a solicitation drive jointly launched by Chengdu Public Transport Group Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, according to credible sources.

Photo showing the retro trolley car in Chengdu. The cars have proven popular among citizens. (Photo/Courtesy of Chengdu Public Transport Group Co., Ltd.)

The solicitation drive was held both online and offline, and brought together works featuring giant pandas from around the world. The 19 artworks showcased in the trolley cars are selected works of participants from 13 countries, including the U.K., Japan, Romania, India, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.

“I didn’t think too much when I drew the picture. I just wanted to relax, because I was so tense before,” said Ma Huan, a nurse in the medical team dispatched from the 2nd Affiliated Hospital of Chengdu Medical College (also known as Nuclear Industry 416 Hospital).

Artworks solicited in the drive. (Photo/Courtesy of Chengdu Public Transport Group Co., Ltd.)

“Giant pandas always sleep well, and I envy that,” explained Ma, who drew a picture of a giant panda enjoying a nap on a wooden stand.

The exhibition is expected to last from May 18 to July 18.

Artworks solicited in the drive. (Photo/Courtesy of Chengdu Public Transport Group Co., Ltd.)