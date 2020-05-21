Chinese envoy posts Jackie Chan's video message for Indians to support fight against COVID-19

NEW DELHI, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has tweeted a video message of popular Chinese film star Jackie Chan sending best wishes to Indians in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Glad to share Jackie Chan, famous Chinese movie star's good wishes & support to #India. Jia You Yindu! Come on India! Fight #COVID19," the ambassador tweeted on Tuesday.

In the video, Jackie Chan, who is also popular in India, called on Indians to follow the advice from their government and protect themselves.

"I know we are all facing a very difficult time right now. We should stay positive and follow the advice from your government. Protecting yourself is protecting your family. Stay strong, Stay Safe. I truly believe we have a bright future ahead," the Chinese film star said in the video message.

The tweet has attracted over 900 Likes so far.