China brings COVID-19 epidemic under control in short time: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    08:41, May 21, 2020

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- With concerted efforts of the whole country, China has brought the COVID-19 epidemic under control in a short period of time, a spokesperson with the annual session of the country's top political advisory body said Wednesday.

China has effectively safeguarded people's lives and health, made solid progress in resuming work and production, and accelerated the restoration of normal social life and production, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, told a press conference.

Such achievements have showcased the country's institutional advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics and demonstrated the excellent qualities of perseverance and solidarity of the Chinese nation, Guo said.

Since the epidemic outbreak, the top political advisory body and its members have acted promptly and been actively engaged in the battle against the coronavirus, according to the spokesperson.

Political advisors have also made lots of suggestions related to improving the country's public health emergency management system, added Guo.

