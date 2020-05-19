Chinese actress: World should be united in difficult times

Chinese actress-singer Lou Yixiao recently recorded an international rendition of the popular Chinese charity song "Let the World Be Filled with Love". She is collaborating with renowned Chinese musician Guo Feng, who composed the song, and singers from around the world to show their love and support for all the countries and regions hit by the Coronavirus disease.

"At this difficult time, no matter what country you're from or which ethnicity you are, we should all be united with one heart," Lou said.