DPRK's top leader sends greetings to Russian president on 75th V-Day anniversary

PYONGYANG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

In his message, Kim said 75 years ago, the Russian people, displaying matchless heroism and self-sacrificing spirit, achieved a great victory in the great war of justice to destroy Fascism that posed a threat to the destiny of mankind, thus defending the country and protecting global peace and security.

The DPRK-Russian relations have now been further developed in conformity with the aspiration and desire of the people of the two countries, overcoming all kinds of challenges and hardships, Kim stressed.

Kim also wished Putin and his people a sure victory in their struggle to build a powerful Russia and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Kim received a commemorative medal from Putin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The medal was conveyed by Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexandr Matsegora to DPRK's Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon in Pyongyang.