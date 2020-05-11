Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 280,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:47, May 11, 2020

NEW YORK, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 280,000 on Sunday, reaching 280,507 as of 12:32 p.m. (1632 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 4,067,112 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world, according to the CSSE.

The United States reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 78,932 among 1,314,799 cases. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France, the CSSE data showed.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

