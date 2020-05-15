Chinese medical team arrives in Algeria to help fight coronavirus; Turkey's death toll tops 4,000

CAIRO, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts on Thursday arrived in Algeria to help the North African country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 4,000 in Turkey.

Speaking upon the team's arrival in the Algerian capital Algiers, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Lianhe said the 20-member team's visit highlights the distinguished ties between China and Algeria.

During their 15-day stay in Algeria, the Chinese experts will share their experiences in COVID-19 treatment with their Algerian counterparts.

Mohamed El Hadj, director general of Health Department at Algerian Health Ministry, said that Algeria and China will learn from each other's experiences in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Algeria on Thursday reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, as the tally of infections rose to 6,442, including 529 deaths and 3,158 recoveries.

Turkey, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, on Thursday confirmed 1,635 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 144,749 and the death toll to 4,007.

A total of 19 people, including players from two Turkish football teams, tested positive for the coronavirus, the clubs announced.

The Besiktas football club said that eight club staffers tested positive for the virus, after BB Erzurumspor, a football club playing in Turkey's First Division league, announced Wednesday night that at least 11 members, including four players, were infected with the virus.

Iran reported 1,808 new coronavirus cases and 71 more deaths, bringing the tally of infections to 114,533 and the death toll to 6,854. The number of recoveries rose to 90,539, while 2,758 patients were in critical condition.

Mohammad Alikhani, a member of Tehran City Council, said that Tehran's public transportation has lost 7 million U.S. dollars per month since the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran in February.

Saudi Arabia announced the registration of 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, as the total number of infections in the kingdom climbed to 46,869.

Saudi Health Ministry also reported 10 more deaths and 1,429 recoveries from the virus, raising the death toll to 283 and total recoveries to 19,051.

Qatar's Health Ministry announced 1,733 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the total confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 28,272, including 14 deaths.

The United Arab Emirates announced 698 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 21,084. Meanwhile, 407 more patients recovered from the virus, raising the total recoveries in the country to 6,930, while the death toll rose to 208 after two new fatalities were confirmed.

Kuwait reported 947 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 11,975 and the death toll to 88, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.

Egypt's Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday 398 new cases and 15 deaths of COVID-19, bringing the total infections registered in Egypt to 10,829 and the death toll to 571.

The ministry said that all restaurants, schools and universities, gyms and sports facilities will remain closed and all social gatherings including weddings and funerals will also be banned.

The decision is part of a three-stage anti-coronavirus plan in preparation for the gradual return of normal life in the country.

Oman's Ministry of Health reported 322 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,341. One more death was recorded, bringing the death toll to 18.

In Iraq, the health ministry reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 3,143.

Morocco's Health Ministry announced 95 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 6,607.

Israel reported a rise of 31 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 16,579, which included 265 deaths and 12,521 recoveries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that he approved of a plan to reopen schools and kindergartens, except for those in the severely-affected regions.

Lebanon's tally of COVID-19 cases increased by eight to 886, while the death toll remained at 26. The Lebanese cabinet has imposed a full shutdown nationwide starting Wednesday evening which will last until Monday morning, in order to contain a resurge in the infections.

Yemen's Health Ministry reported 15 new infections of COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the war-ravaged Arab country to 85.

Lobna Jribi, the Tunisian minister in charge of major national projects, announced on Thursday new measures to partially lift the lockdown amid the COVID-19.

Shopping malls, weekly markets and livestock markets will reopen doors, starting on Friday, while the total confinement for people over the age of 65 and children under the age of 15 will be lifted, Jribi said.

As of Thursday, Tunisia has not reported any new COVID-19 case for four consecutive days.