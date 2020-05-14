China sends medics to Algeria to aid fight against COVID-19

CHONGQING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China has sent a group of medical experts to Algeria to aid its fight against COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, 15 medics from the southwestern Chongqing Municipality and five from the Macao Special Administrative Region departed Chongqing for Algeria. They will help with the anti-epidemic work there.

In accordance with work plans, the experts will conduct extensive and deep communication and exchanges with Algeria in a variety of fields. They will also guide epidemic prevention and control work among local Chinese organizations and people.

"We will also have video conferences with eight other countries and provide medical training for them," said team leader Zhou Lin.