Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China sends medics to Algeria to aid fight against COVID-19

(Xinhua)    13:34, May 14, 2020

CHONGQING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China has sent a group of medical experts to Algeria to aid its fight against COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, 15 medics from the southwestern Chongqing Municipality and five from the Macao Special Administrative Region departed Chongqing for Algeria. They will help with the anti-epidemic work there.

In accordance with work plans, the experts will conduct extensive and deep communication and exchanges with Algeria in a variety of fields. They will also guide epidemic prevention and control work among local Chinese organizations and people.

"We will also have video conferences with eight other countries and provide medical training for them," said team leader Zhou Lin.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York