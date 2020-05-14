Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 14, 2020
China permits commercial performances in COVID-19 low-risk areas

(Xinhua)    09:50, May 14, 2020

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has permitted for small-sized commercial performances to take place in COVID-19 low-risk areas, while medium- and large-sized performances are still suspended.

According to a guideline issued by the ministry on Tuesday, the attendance at theater-like venues should not exceed 30 percent of the space's capacities, and the audience should keep a distance of at least one meter between one another.

Performing centers with multiple venues can only have one open at a time, the document reads.

The ministry has also unveiled similar guidelines on the reopening of internet cafes and entertainment venues, which limit the number of customers allowed at such venues to no more than 50 percent of their ratified numbers.

Audience and customers at performance venues, internet cafes, and entertainment venues must wear face masks, have their temperatures taken, and display their health codes at entrances.

The document also encourages online services such as online ticket purchases and payments to limit the number of goers.

