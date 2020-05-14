Algeria, China bound by excellent relations: presidency spokesperson

ALGIERS, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Bilateral relations between Algeria and China are excellent and strategic, a spokesperson for the Algerian presidency said on Wednesday.

"Algeria and China share distinguished relationships dating back to the early years of the Algerian liberation war (1954-1962)," Belaid Mohand Oussaid told a press briefing in Algiers. "We will never forget China's support for the Algerian revolution, and the key role played by Algeria to help China obtain back a permanent seat at the UN Security Council."

Oussaid said the relations between Algeria and China are "strategic, and we pay no attention to those who are disturbed by such excellent relations."

"Algeria is a free and sovereign nation as it has its own policy and strategy," he stressed.

China and Algeria established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, and signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in September 2018.

Algeria has become China's fifth largest trade partner in Africa, as trade between the two countries reached 9.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2018.

Since 1963, China has sent to Algeria 26 medical teams of 3,400 doctors, who have treated 23.7 million patients and delivered nearly 1.6 million newborns.