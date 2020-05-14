China confirms cooperation with Canada on drugs, vaccines development against COVID-19

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China is actively conducting international cooperation with world countries including Canada in drugs and vaccines development against COVID-19, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing when asked to comment on media reports that Canada's National Research Council said on Tuesday that Canada is collaborating with China's CanSino Biologics Inc. to pave the way for future trials of candidate vaccines in the country. The Chinese company is going to submit applications for clinical trials to Health Canada.

Commenting on the health cooperation between China and Canada, Zhao said the two sides have been giving mutual support and help since the outbreak of the pandemic. "The 32 tonnes of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government have been shipped to Canada, and we have been offering active assistance and convenience for the Canadian side to purchase medical supplies here."

Virus respects no borders and is the common challenge faced by all humankind, Zhao said, adding vaccine development is vital to the pandemic prevention and control, and the key to the success in the fight against COVID-19.

China is actively conducting international cooperation with world countries including Canada in drugs and vaccines development, and is ready to work with Canada and the international community in expediting the development and production of medical items against COVID-19, to contribute to safeguarding global public health security and to fight the pandemic, Zhao added.