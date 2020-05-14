China donates medical supplies to help Philippines fight COVID-19

MANILA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense has donated a batch of medical supplies, including over 80,000 pieces of surgical masks, protective goggles and suits, to help the Philippines combat COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese embassy said on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian voiced hope that the new batch of protective medical supplies, which were turned over to Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday night, will help the Philippines contain the spread of the disease at the soonest possible time.

"We hope these urgently-needed medical supplies could be allotted to the frontliners as soon as possible so as to provide effective protection for them," Huang said in a statement.

Huang added that "the anti-pandemic cooperation" between China and the Philippines and their respective armed forces "have showed a valuable spirit of mutual support and help."

Recently, he said, a Philippine military aircraft shuttled between the two countries almost daily to bring back medical supplies bought by the Philippine government from China. China has facilitated the flight and transportation permits of the Philippine military aircraft, he added.

When the Philippine navy vessel BRP Bacolod City (LS-550) traveled to Zhangzhou Port in Fujian, China, to ship back medical supplies, Huang said, China not only swiftly issued a special permit, but also sent its navy ship to escort the Philippine navy vessel.

"All the above demonstrates both China's sincerity in helping the Philippines fight the pandemic and Chinese army's goodwill towards the Philippine military and its people," Huang said.

He added, "China will as always, stand together with the Philippine government and people to jointly overcome the pandemic till the day of a final victory."

Lorenzana thanked China's military for the new batch of medical supplies, saying he appreciated China's support to facilitate the Philippine military aircraft and navy vessel to bring back the much-needed medical supplies from China.

"That will go a long way to help our fight against COVID-19," Lorenzana said, adding that the Philippine Defense Department will distribute the medical supplies to all government hospitals and private hospitals that are in dire need of protective supplies.

Moreover, Lorenzana said he was pleased to see the militaries of the two countries play an active role in the fight against the COVID-19. He added that the cooperation will further contribute to the deepening mutual understanding and trust between the two militaries.

"We are thankful to the PLA for this donation. That will go a long way to help our fight against COVID-19," Lorenzana told a virtual coronavirus media briefing, referring to the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The Philippines now has 11,618 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,251 recoveries and 772 deaths.