China, Pacific Island countries hold video meeting on anti-COVID-19

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Pacific Island countries Wednesday held a special meeting on COVID-19 via video link.

The meeting, which was co-chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang and Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister Patrick Pruaitch, gathered representatives from Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Cook Islands, Tonga, Niue, the Solomon Islands, and Kiribati.

"China will continue to resolutely support the Pacific Island countries in their fight against COVID-19," said Zheng, adding that China will expand exchanges with these countries in various areas after the pandemic.

Expressing their appreciation of China's assistance, representatives from the Pacific Island countries said they will support the leading role of the World Health Organization in global battle against the pandemic.

They also voiced their resolute opposition to the practice of politicizing, stigmatizing and labeling the virus, reiterated their firm support of the one-China principle, and hoped their comprehensive strategic partnership with China will be elevated to a new height.

A joint press release was published after the meeting.