NANNING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has donated a batch of medical supplies to the Flying Tiger Historical Organization in the United States to aid its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation, which includes 6,000 medical masks and 4,000 pairs of medical gloves, arrived in San Francisco and was received by Larry Jobe, president of the organization.

The supplies will be distributed to the members of the organization, relatives, and friends of the Flying Tigers veterans, as well as to people who have made donations to the Flying Tiger Heritage Park in the city of Guilin, Guangxi.

In a letter of appreciation, Jobe hailed China's efforts in combatting the pandemic as well as the assistance China has offered to other virus-hit countries.

The Flying Tigers, officially known as the American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, was formed in 1941 and led by U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault to help China drive out invading Japanese troops.