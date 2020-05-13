China provides medical supplies for Myanmar's COVID-19 fight

YANGON, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government donated more medical supplies to help Myanmar in its fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A total of 150,000 pieces of nucleic acid test kits and 18,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) were handed over to the Medical Research Department under the Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry.

"This donation of test kit portrays the strong contribution to Myanmar's COVID-19 fight to produce more testing capacity here," Dr. Zaw Than Htun, director-general of the department, told Xinhua.

It was learnt that the Chinese government has donated over 162,000 pieces of nucleic acid test kits, 3.95 million pieces of surgical masks, 48,600 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to Myanmar so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

As part of the medical assistance, two groups of medical experts from China's Yunnan province and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) recently assisted in Myanmar's prevention, control and treatment measures against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, Myanmar has reported 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths.