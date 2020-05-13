China hopes to see early formation of unity government in Afghanistan: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China hopes relevant parties in Afghanistan will put their nation and people first and establish an inclusive unity government at an early date, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday at a press briefing.

It has been reported that sources with the Office of the President of Afghanistan said Monday that Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah have agreed to establish a unity government, and the two sides will sign a power-sharing agreement in the coming days.

Noting that China and Afghanistan are neighbors enjoying long-established friendship and strategic partners of cooperation, Zhao said China wants to see Afghanistan realize peace and stability at an early date.

He said China commends the recent positive and constructive dialogues between the Ghani and Abdullah teams, hopes to see early formation of unity government in Afghanistan to create favorable conditions for fighting COVID-19 at home and contribute to the peace and reconciliation process.