Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese adapt to reservation-based scenic spot visits amid coronavirus battle

(Xinhua)    14:36, May 08, 2020

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese are getting used to the idea of "no visits without reservations" for visiting scenic spots amid the battle against coronavirus epidemic, a Ministry of Culture and Tourism official said Friday.

Wang Xiaofeng told a press conference that the May Day holiday from May 1 to 5, which was the first major holiday in China since the epidemic, saw the nationwide application of reservation-based visits to scenic spots.

More than 80 percent of the country's scenic sites with 5A ratings required prospective visitors to make reservations via official websites, Wechat accounts or third-party platforms during the holiday, Wang said.

Promoted as part of epidemic control measures, this move has helped scenic spots in adjusting tourist flows and bringing tourists enhanced visit comfort, he said.

During the five-day holiday, China saw a strong recovery in its tourism market and received 115 million domestic tourists, Wang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York