China sees 115 mln domestic tourist trips during May Day holiday

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China saw a total of 115 million domestic tourist trips made during the five-day May Day holiday, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday.

Domestic tourism revenue reached over 47 billion yuan (about 6.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday, which ran from May 1 to May 5, according to the ministry.

Tuesday alone saw over 10 million domestic tourist trips with the domestic tourism revenue reaching over four billion yuan.

Intelligent systems in tourism have played an important role in keeping tourism stable and orderly during the holiday, according to an official with the ministry.