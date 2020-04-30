National Museum of China to reopen from May 1

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum of China will reopen from May 1, the first day of a five-day public holiday, as the COVID-19 epidemic situation has eased, according to a notice on its website.

Visitors need to make reservations online, and the daily number of visitors is limited to 3,000, said the notice.

Visitors are required to present their identification cards and personal health codes and have their temperatures taken before entering the museum.

During the visit, visitors need to wear masks and keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters from others, read the notice.