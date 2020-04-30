Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
National Museum of China to reopen from May 1

(Xinhua)    13:49, April 30, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The National Museum of China will reopen from May 1, the first day of a five-day public holiday, as the COVID-19 epidemic situation has eased, according to a notice on its website.

Visitors need to make reservations online, and the daily number of visitors is limited to 3,000, said the notice.

Visitors are required to present their identification cards and personal health codes and have their temperatures taken before entering the museum.

During the visit, visitors need to wear masks and keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters from others, read the notice. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

