China sees 85 mln domestic tourist trips in three days

BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- China saw nearly 85 million domestic tourist trips in the first three days of its five-day May Day holiday which started May 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Sunday.

Tourism revenue totaled 35.06 billion yuan (4.97 billion U.S. dollars) from May 1 to May 3, according to the ministry.

On Sunday alone, domestic tourists made 30.94 million trips nationwide, bringing a total tourism revenue of 12.43 billion yuan (1.78 billion U.S. dollars), according to the ministry.