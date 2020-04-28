Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020
China urges epidemic prevention at tourist sites during upcoming holiday

(Xinhua)    09:48, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities Monday urged the safe and orderly opening of tourist sites across the country amid the COVID-19 epidemic during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday.

Authorities across China should guarantee healthy travels during the holiday while trying to boost tourist consumption, according to a teleconference convened by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Efforts should be made to control passenger flows, avoid gathering of crowds, implement reservation systems and raise public awareness of epidemic prevention and control, stressed the meeting.

This year's May Day holiday will last from May 1 to 5.

