Shanghai tourist attractions require reservations in coming holiday

SHANGHAI, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Tours to all of Shanghai's top tourist attractions should be reserved during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday in a bid to avoid people crowding to contain the spread of COVID-19, local authorities said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 84 major tourist attractions in Shanghai have reopened and 5,200 hotels have resumed operation.

Museums, art galleries, public libraries, cultural centers and community cultural activity centers which are fully prepared will reopen by the end of April.

Yu Xiufen, head of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, said tourists are required to wear face masks, show their health QR codes and have their body temperatures taken.

Shanghai ranks both the largest tourist destination as well as the largest tourist source for the upcoming holiday, according to booking data from Trip.com Group.