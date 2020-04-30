Over 117 mln passenger trips expected during China's May Day holiday

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Over 117 million domestic trips are estimated to be made by Chinese passengers during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Short inter-provincial journeys by private vehicles will be the most common, Wu Chungeng, an official with the MOT, said at a press conference Thursday.

Daily railway passenger trips during the holiday, running from May 1 to 5, are expected to reach 5 million, about one-third of the level seen during last year's same period. The number of daily road trips for the holiday is expected to reach 17.98 million.

An estimated 450,000 daily waterway passenger trips are expected to be made during the May Day holiday, about 50 percent of the number made during the holiday in 2019. Daily air passenger numbers are estimated to hit 580,000, about 33.2 percent of that for the same period last year.