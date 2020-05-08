China's tourism market sees strong recovery: official

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's tourism market saw a strong recovery during the five-day May Day holiday, an official said Friday.

With regular epidemic control measures in place, the tourism market basically recovered to 50-percent of the level in same period last year, Wang Xiaofeng, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said at a press conference.

China received a total of 115 million domestic tourists during the holiday, generating a revenue of 47.56 billion yuan (about 6.72 billion U.S. dollars), he said.