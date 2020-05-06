Beijing receives more than 4.6 mln tourists during May Day holiday

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing received more than 4.6 million tourists during the five-day May Day holiday which ended Tuesday, according to Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Tourism revenue generated during the period totaled 4.18 billion yuan (around 590 million U.S. dollars), said Zhou Weimin from the bureau at a press conference on Tuesday.

A total of 126 major tourist attractions and 226 star-rated hotels in the city reopened during the holiday, according to the bureau.

The tourism rebound came after a relaxation of travel restrictions amid dwindling COVID-19 cases in the country.

People from low-risk regions of China are not required to stay quarantined for 14 days upon arriving in Beijing since the city lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second-highest starting April 30.

China saw a total of 115 million domestic tourist trips made during the May Day holiday. And domestic tourism revenue generated during the period exceeded 47 billion yuan, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said.