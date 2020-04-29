International Paintings of Shanxi's Beauty

In this wonderful spring time, the Culture and Tourism Department of Shanxi Province Government has delivered an English version of Shanxi culture travel AD, revealing a glorious breathtaking scenic Shanxi view in a short video shoot. Located at the Bohai Bay-rim economic circle, Shanxi province has abundant natural resources, diverse cultures, and convenient transportation.

Shanxi is a cradle of Chinese civilization, with a written history of more than 3,000 years. The early Chinese emperors Yao, Shun and Yu all established capitals in the southwestern part of Shanxi, which opened the first chapter of Chinese civilization. The province boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes with three World Cultural Heritage sites, including Wutai Mountains, Pingyao Ancient City, and the Yungang Grottoes.

Some of China's world-class cultural symbols are deeply rooted in Shanxi. One example is the Great Wall, which was the most complete defense system for the Chinese military in ancient times. Another is the Yellow River, the mother river of the Chinese nation, which surrounds southwest Shanxi and forms the wonderful Hukou Waterfall in Jixian county. Taihang Mountains is another magnificent natural wonder and landmark in Shanxi.

The province has a mild climate with distinct seasons, forests, wetlands, hot springs, and other recreational resources. Shanxi also has rich and diverse folk cultures such as Jinju Opera, the art of Chinese paper-cuttings and woodcut prints. Enamelware, polished lacquer, and clear mud are three cultural treasures in Shanxi. Now, we are committed to build a vibrant, open, beautiful, and happy Shanxi. We would love for you to come to Shanxi.

Video Source: Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism