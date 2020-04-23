China improves psychological counseling for inbound travelers

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China has urged local authorities to pay attention to the emotional state of inbound personnel and offer psychological help to those in quarantine, according to a guideline.

The guideline was issued by seven related departments including the National Health Commission to help inbound travelers to adapt to the quarantined environment and reduce their fear, anxiety and other negative emotions, said the commission.

Communication equipment and services should be provided in the quarantine facilities for inbound travelers to keep in touch with their family and friends and reduce their feelings of loneliness, according to the guideline.

People under quarantine should be encouraged to learn about the epidemic and psychology. Minors under the age of 18 who were in quarantine by themselves should have designated adult guardians during their stay in quarantine for safety reasons, according to the guideline.

The guardians will also help the minors to keep in contact with their family members, the guideline added.

Psychological help should also be provided to the families of quarantined travelers by their local communities, the guideline noted.