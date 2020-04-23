Chinese community in Nigeria makes more donations amid pandemic

LAGOS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, on Wednesday received more donations from the Chinese community in the state to help fight COVID-19.

The Chinese community donated 300 bags of rice, 500 cartons of noodles, 7,000 U.S dollars' worth of Spaghetti and also a cheque of 25,000 dollars to the state, the epicenter of the outbreak in Nigeria.

Chairman of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, Eric Ni, said the palliative measure shows that China values and cherishes the China-Nigeria relationship.

Ni said COVID-19 has no border and affects the whole world.

"This is not the end, we will continue to support (Nigeria), and never give up fighting ... let's fight it together," he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Chief of Staff to the governor of Lagos state, Tayo Ayinde, thanked the Chinese community in Lagos for their support.

Since the pandemic broke out, Chinese firms and nationals living in Nigeria have provided financial support and donated medical supplies to the West African nation to show solidarity and friendship.

According to the latest update of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 91 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the count in the cournty to 873.

Lagos, the worst hit state, have tallied 504 cases as of Wednesday.