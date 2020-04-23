Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese community in Nigeria makes more donations amid pandemic

(Xinhua)    16:14, April 23, 2020

LAGOS, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, on Wednesday received more donations from the Chinese community in the state to help fight COVID-19.

The Chinese community donated 300 bags of rice, 500 cartons of noodles, 7,000 U.S dollars' worth of Spaghetti and also a cheque of 25,000 dollars to the state, the epicenter of the outbreak in Nigeria.

Chairman of the China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, Eric Ni, said the palliative measure shows that China values and cherishes the China-Nigeria relationship.

Ni said COVID-19 has no border and affects the whole world.

"This is not the end, we will continue to support (Nigeria), and never give up fighting ... let's fight it together," he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Chief of Staff to the governor of Lagos state, Tayo Ayinde, thanked the Chinese community in Lagos for their support.

Since the pandemic broke out, Chinese firms and nationals living in Nigeria have provided financial support and donated medical supplies to the West African nation to show solidarity and friendship.

According to the latest update of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 91 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the count in the cournty to 873.

Lagos, the worst hit state, have tallied 504 cases as of Wednesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York