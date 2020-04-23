Chinese expert team holds discussions with Malaysian practitioners on TCM against COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government to Malaysia held a discussion session with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) associations, practitioners and companies here on Wednesday to shed some lights on TCM's role in fighting COVID-19 outbreak in China.

Three members of the Chinese anti-COVID-19 medical consultant expert team briefed some 200 participants in a video conference on China's experiences in applying TCM in the fight against COVID-19, including prevention and as complimentary treatment.

Te Kian Keong, head of Department of Chinese Medicine at the University of Tunku Abdul Rahman, said, "I hope this would encourage the application of TCM in treating COVID-19 patients in Malaysia."

Te said TCM associations and practitioners in Malaysia have set up a working group since the outbreak of the virus to promote the application of TCM in fighting the COVID-19 in the country.

Li Jun, head of the Chinese anti-COVID-19 medical consultant expert team and a TCM expert himself, said Malaysian's non-TCM medical personnel and experts working against COVID-19 have also shown their interest in TCM during their discussions with the expert team.

The eight-member expert team was organized by China's National Health Commission and selected by the health commission of Guangdong Province. They arrived in Malaysia on Saturday to share China's experiences in fighting against the pandemic.