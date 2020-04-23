Two Chinese missions donate medical supplies to support NYC in fight against COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese diplomatic missions, which regard New York City as their homes, on Tuesday donated a batch of medical supplies, including 25,000 N95 masks, to the city to help its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Consulate General in New York and the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations altogether donated 25,000 N95 masks, 2,000 protective suits, and 75,000 pairs of medical gloves, to the city at a virtual handover ceremony via Zoom.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said at the ceremony that every day at 7 pm EDT, he and his wife, from their balcony, join their neighbors in clapping to support the city's essential workers.

He said he believes that the "unity of all New Yorkers" will defeat the pandemic and bring "dynamic and colorful life" back to New York.

"We are in one world. Virus knows no borders. The pandemic poses an extraordinary challenge to the whole world. In fighting the virus, we have no choice but to stay united and cooperate with each other. With solidarity and cooperation between China and the United States, as well as other countries, we will win the war against the virus," he said.

"China and the United States are members of the UN family and permanent members of the Security Council. Strengthening cooperation between China and the United States not only serves the common interests of our two countries, but also meets the expectation of the international community. We need to support the UN and the World Health Organization in playing a leading and coordinating role to defeat COVID-19, the common enemy of mankind," he added.

"We should stand firm against the politicization of the pandemic and remove all obstacles which hinder our cooperation," he said.

"All of our staff and family members see ourselves as New Yorkers, and always want to reach out to help," Huang Ping, China's consul general in New York, said at the ceremony.

He also paid tribute to the dedication displayed by healthcare professionals, first responders and medical researchers citywide.

Huang urged the two biggest economies in the world to lead the effort against the coronavirus. "This is not the time for finger-pointing. This is the time for solidarity, collaboration, cooperation and mutual support," he added.

According to Huang, China also has donated 1,000 ventilators, 6.55 million masks, 310,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 150,000 goggles and 32,000 protective suits to the United States, much of it to New York, based on an estimate.

Penny Abeywardena, New York City's commissioner for international affairs, acknowledged China's contributions. "We are grateful for your support and your partnership. And we will not tolerate any harassment or discrimination of your community here."

Abeywardena expressed her deep gratitude on behalf of Mayor of NYC Bill de Blasio for the support and partnership. She said that what Chinese government and Chinese community have donated have been truly extraordinary.

"We have seen how the diplomatic communities have shown that they are part of the NYC. The Chinese community is one of the most important communities in NYC and the city government will not tolerate any harassment or discrimination against any of our communities," she added.