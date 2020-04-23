Malaysia, China share experiences in fight against pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Members of a Chinese consultant expert team has spoken positively on Malaysia's "comprehensive and effective" measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, saying they have learnt from their Malaysian counterparts while sharing China's experiences in the fight against the pandemic.

"After discussion with our Malaysian colleagues in recent days, we found that at all levels Malaysia have attached great importance to the control and the treatment of COVID-19, their measures are comprehensive and effective," said Li Jun, head of the Chinese anti-COVID-19 Medical Consultant Expert Team.

Since Tuesday, the expert team has visited Sungai Buloh Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital, two major designated public hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as related research institutes. During the visits, the Chinese expert team held discussions with Malaysian medical personnel and researchers on issues related to COVID-19.

"In the hospitals, we mostly discuss therapies, the management of patients including those who have recovered, as well as how to better treat the severe cases." said Li. "In the labs, we discussed the tests of the virus, its mutations and the development of vaccines."

According to Li, some of Malaysian doctors and experts have shown interest in China's application of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in treating COVID-19 patients in China.

"They even invite me to talk about how TCM had played a role in treating the pandemic, what's the mechanism, on which I have provided detailed explanation," Li told reporters in an interview session on Wednesday.

"What we share is what we have gone through in fighting the outbreak in China and hopefully that could help them to come up with a better approach in the next stage," Li said.

Li, who is also the vice-president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said his team were impressed by the professionalism and dedications of their Malaysian counterparts.

"We feel our colleagues in Malaysia have been very professional and very skillful. After listening to their briefings, we found that they are applying the best methods and treatment now we have against COVID-19."

"We have also learnt from them which we could apply when we return to China," he added.

Li also spoke positively of Malaysia's Movement Control Order in containing the spread of the outbreak.

"After the implementation of the Movement Control Order, the increase of Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases has flattened and even on the trend of decline, which means the measures are taking effect."

As of Wednesday, Malaysia recorded a total of 5,532 confirmed COVID-19 cases, among which 3,452 have been cured and discharged while the death toll stands at 93.

The number of daily new cases has dropped to double digits for a week in Malaysia. The number of active cases has also been declining since new recovered cases constantly outpace new cases.

Malaysia has been implementing the Movement Control Order since March 18 as the government is trying to confine the spread. The government is expected to soon make an announcement on whether to further extend the restrictive measures.

Li said the expert team had shared China's earlier experiences in lifting the restrictive measures and restarting the economy, including taking into account the risks faced by different regions, industries and populations and restarting the industries accordingly.

"This would help to minimize the risks as much as possible," he said.

The eight-member expert team was organized by China's National Health Commission and selected by the health commission of Guangdong province. They arrived in Malaysia on Saturday to share China's experiences in fighting the pandemic.